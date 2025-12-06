Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsNFLGreen Bay Packers

Actions

Packers active WR Jayden Reed off injured reserve

Lions Packers Football
Mike Roemer/AP
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Lions Packers Football
Posted

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Packers have activated WR Jayden Reed off of injured reserve, clearing the way for him to return Sunday against the Bears.

Reed has been out since breaking his collarbone in Green Bay's Week 2 win over the Commanders. He was also dealing with a foot injury.

Commanders Packers Football
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) gets injured trying to make a catch during a NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

In a corresponding move the team released WR Malik Heath, who had six catches for 86 yards this season.

Green Bay Saturday also claimed DL Quinton Bohanna off waivers from the Seahawks, adding depth to a defensive front that lost standout tackle Devonte Wyatt last week.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
john miller .jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter John Miller
Kelly Hallinan.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter Kelly Hallinan