Packers active WR Jayden Reed off injured reserve

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Packers have activated WR Jayden Reed off of injured reserve, clearing the way for him to return Sunday against the Bears.

Reed has been out since breaking his collarbone in Green Bay's Week 2 win over the Commanders. He was also dealing with a foot injury.

Jeffrey Phelps/AP Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) gets injured trying to make a catch during a NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

In a corresponding move the team released WR Malik Heath, who had six catches for 86 yards this season.

Green Bay Saturday also claimed DL Quinton Bohanna off waivers from the Seahawks, adding depth to a defensive front that lost standout tackle Devonte Wyatt last week.