Packers' Aaron Jones buys $7M Miami mansion from ‘Gucci Gang’ rapper Lil Pump: Report

Rapper Lil Pump sold his Miami Beach waterfront residence to Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones for a cool $7 million, according to the New York Post.
Associated Press photos, TMJ4 editing
Aaron Jones, left, and Lil Pump, right.
Posted at 9:23 AM, Sep 01, 2023
Lil Pump aka Gazzy Fabio Garcia became famous for the 2017 song “Gucci Gang."

The home in Florida is 5,165 square feet and comes with five bedrooms and seven baths. It was built in 2017. It has 20-foot-high ceilings in the living room, a chef's kitchen and views of the water.

Lil Pump paid $4.65 million for the estate in 2019. He listed the home for $8.7 million in February of 2023.

Aaron Jones has been playing for the Packers since he was drafted in 2017.

