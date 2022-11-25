Watch Now
SportsNFLGreen Bay Packers

Actions

Packers 2022 third-round draft pick Sean Rhyan suspended rest of regular season

Sean Rhyan
Anthony Upton/AP
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Sean Rhyan (75) during Green Bay Packers practice at the Grove Hotel, Watford, north of London on Friday, Oct. 07 2022 in London.<br/>
Sean Rhyan
Posted at 4:05 PM, Nov 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-25 17:05:36-05

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Sean Rhyan has been suspended without pay for the next six games for violating the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances, according to a statement by an NFL spokesperson.

Rhyan is suspended through the rest of the regular season, eligible to return to the Packers' active roster on Monday, Jan. 9, following the team’s Week 18 game vs. Detroit. He was drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of UCLA.

Because of the confidentiality of the process, the Packers say they will not have any comment on this matter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
parade

Click here to see where holiday parades are happening in your neighborhood