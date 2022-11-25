Packers 2022 third-round draft pick Sean Rhyan suspended rest of regular season

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Sean Rhyan has been suspended without pay for the next six games for violating the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances, according to a statement by an NFL spokesperson.

Rhyan is suspended through the rest of the regular season, eligible to return to the Packers' active roster on Monday, Jan. 9, following the team’s Week 18 game vs. Detroit. He was drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of UCLA.

Because of the confidentiality of the process, the Packers say they will not have any comment on this matter.