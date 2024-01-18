'Our mindset is to win the Super Bowl': Packers WR Christian Watson not afraid of underdog status vs. 49ers

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers may be the youngest team remaining in the NFL playoffs, but that doesn't mean players are feeling intimidated.

Speaking to reporter Rod Burks after practice on Wednesday, wide receiver Christian Watson made it clear what the team's goal is.

"Our mindset is to win the Super Bowl. Whoever they put in front of us, we're trying to win," the second-year pro said.

The @packers may be the youngest team left in the playoffs. But they've got one goal in mind, says #Packers receiver Christian Watson. pic.twitter.com/JvM6B3luYX — Rod Burks (@Rod_BurksTMJ4) January 18, 2024

This weekend, the team being put in front of the green and gold is the San Francisco 49ers (12-5), the NFC's number one overall seed. Experts and bettors don't really like Green Bay's chances.

San Francisco was favored to win by 9 and a half points as of Thursday morning, according to ESPN. Those are worse odds than the Packers had last weekend against Dallas, where the Cowboys were favored by about a touchdown.

But of course, as we all now know, those odds didn't mean much to the Packers when the team traveled to Dallas, emerging with a 48-32 victory that was even more of a blowout than the score indicates.

If quarterback Jordan Love can continue his near-perfect play against San Francisco, longtime sportswriter Tom Silverstein says the team may just have a chance.

"Hot quarterbacks win playoff games," Silverstein told Rod Burks Wednesday.

Fans will have to wait and see which team earns a berth in the NFC Championship Game. The Packers kick off against San Francisco at 7:15 p.m. this Saturday.

If Green Bay sneaks out a win, they will face the winner of Sunday's Buccaneers-Lions game with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.