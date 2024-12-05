No Prime needed: You can watch the Packers vs Lions game on NBC 26

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — No Amazon Prime needed!

If you're in our viewing area, you can watch the Packers vs Lions game tonight on NBC 26.

We have a half-hour long newscast airing at 5 p.m., and then the action continues at 6 with an hour-long pregame show. The Packers kick off at 7:15. We will wrap up our coverage with an hour-long postgame show after the game.

We also have boots on the ground in and around Ford Field in Detroit. Sports reporter John Miller, reporter Karl Winter, and photojournalist Eric O'Neil are in the Motor City to bring you live coverage throughout the night.