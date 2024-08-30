No Peacock required: You can watch tonight's Packers vs. Eagles game on NBC 26

Great news for fans of the green and gold - you don't need a Peacock subscription to watch the Green Bay Packers Week 1 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil.

NBC 26 will broadcast the game locally in the Green Bay-Appleton market.

Coverage starts at 5 p.m. with an NBC 26 pregame show. At 6 p.m., it's Football Night in America.

Kickoff for Packers vs. Eagles is at 7:15 p.m., followed by a special one-hour edition of NBC 26 News at 10 whenever the game ends.

Excitement is high for the 2024-25 season, which sees the Packers start the year as the youngest team in the NFL.

Watch: Packers finalize initial 53-man roster:

The Associated Press says the NFC North figures to be one of the more competitive divisions. Detroit is the +130 favorite at DraftKings, followed by Green Bay at +230 and Chicago at +280.

The Lions made the NFC championship game last season, the Packers came on strong late behind quarterback Jordan Love, and the Bears drafted quarterback Caleb Williams No. 1 overall this year to go with some quality weapons.

“People think that (the Lions are) going to have one of those spectacular years again, and they might,” DraftKings race and sports operations director Johnny Avello said. “There are three teams right there that are all in the hunt to win that division.”

