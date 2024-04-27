NFL Draft Day 3: Packers trade up with Jets for Oregon safety Evan Williams

GREEN BAY — On Saturday the Green Bay Packers came into day 3 of the NFL draft with 8 picks to bolster their roster.

Here's who the Packers selected in rounds 1-3:

Round 1, pick 25: Jordan Morgan - Left Tackle - Arizona

Round 2, Pick 13: Edgerrin Cooper - Linebacker - Texas A&M

Round 2, Pick 26: Javon Bullard - Safety - Georgia

Round 3, Pick 25: MarShawn Lloyd - Running Back - USC

ROUND 3, Pick 28, Ty'Ron Hopper - Linebacker - Missouri.

For their first pick on day 3, the Packers traded up with the New York Jets giving up picks 126 and 190 for 111 and with that selection they took Oregon senior Safety Evan Williams. The Fresno State transfer led the Ducks with 82 tackles this past season and was second-team All-Pac-12.

Here's the Athletic's Dane Brugler scouting report:

"Overall, Williams doesn’t have playmaking instincts in the deep half of the field, but he is an energetic field presence with a trigger and toughness that are easy to appreciate. He projects as a backup strong safety and core special teamer in the mold of Alohi Gilman."