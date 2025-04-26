NFL Draft Day 2: Packers select N.C. State left tackle Anthony Belton

GREEN BAY — After shocking the world by selecting a wide receiver (Matthew Golden out of Texas) in the first round since 2002 on Thursday night, Green Bay came into day two of the NFL Draft with two selections.

At pick No. 54 in the second round, the Packers selected Anthony Belton, a sixth-year senior left tackle, who stands is 6-foot-6 and weights 336 pounds, out of North Carolina State.

"This is everything I've dreamed of since I was a kid," said Belton ,who took a top-30 visit to Green Bay a few weeks back. "The time I spent with coaching staff it was good. To be a Green Bay Packer, it's truly a blessing."

The Packers believe he can play multiple sports along the offensive line, guard and both tackle spots.

"That's one of the things that attracted to us to him, he's a big man, he's versatile," said Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan. "Really, really fired up to get him and see where this all goes."

Belton joins a long line of Packers who have attended the Senior Bowl.

"I like to use my size to my advantage, especially when it comes to my physicality," said Belton.

The Athletic draft analyst Dane Brugler had Belton as his No. 9 offensive tackle prospect, and projected him as a third or fourth round player coming into the draft and here is his scouting report:

Overall, Belton uses his size and length to keep the game on his terms, staying centered and forcing defenders to try to go through him. When he is unable to do that, his body control and footwork break down quickly, which needs to be further addressed by NFL coaching. With improved consistency, he has the tools to get on the field and contribute.