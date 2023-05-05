New Packers quarterback Sean Clifford soaking in rookie camp

GREEN BAY — Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the 5th round and he has a legitimate shot to be the Packers backup quarterback. He will battle it out with journeyman Danny Etling for the backup gig. Also, Clifford was given Aaron Rodgers' old locker.

“When I got here, actually on my top 30 (pre draft visit), I knew whose locker this was,” Clifford said. “It’s definitely an honor to be here, put on the uniform and represent.”

After that pre-draft visit, when it came time for the draft, Clifford along with his family were rooting for him to be selected by Green Bay.

“Just seeing my mom, my dad, my family so happy, especially with Green Bay, because we were kind of rooting as well to come here. When I came up for my top 30, I really did love it. Just because it wasn’t a big jump from state college, I feel like I can really succeed in a bunch of different ways and bring value to the team.”

The former Penn State QB is a self proclaimed guy who loves football. He owns many Nittany Lions passing records after spending six years there, but now he says he’s ready to be a "sponge".

“It is nice to grow,” he said. “That’s what I plan on doing. I don’t plan on staying stagnant. I plan on learning from Jordan, learning from Danny and pick the minds of everyone around me.”

Learning from Love and Etling is one thing, but now Tom Clements, the Packers QB coach who is credited with developing Rodgers and Love, has his hands on Clifford. He has been in his ear on how to improve since he walked through the door.

“Just being able to hear how he teaches, the things that he has to say, how to read certain plays. Everything. Just life experience as well,.” said Clifford.

Clifford is older than Love, he’ll be 25 in mid-July. He says his age will help him connect with older players and the other rookies.

“That’s what I’m looking to bring to Green Bay, I’m looking to bring a lot of heart, a lot of work and just that camaraderie in the locker room - add to that, learn to that. I’m here first and foremost to be a sponge.”

One thing Clifford does know, he’s ready to put in the work.

“I’m not always going to make the right pass or the right read, but I do know I’m going to give this place my all,” said Clifford.