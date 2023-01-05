New donut machine at Lambeau Field: Packers Perks members get free Kwik Trip donuts

MILWAUKEE — Ever find yourself craving a Kwik Trip donut during a Packers game at Lambeau? Well, your luck has changed: it's now a reality.

The Green Bay Packers announced last month they installed a 'Packers Perks Donut House' in the Lambeau Field Atrium. The machine will offer free Kwik Trip Glazers to game attendees who are registered for Packers Perks.

That is, while supplies last.

TMJ4's Lance Allen was up there on Thursday and confirmed there are still quite a few donuts in the machine, as you can see here:

A donut machine in the Lambeau Field atrium? This is next level pregaming! pic.twitter.com/pvKBvanqLm — Lance Allan (@lanceallan) January 5, 2023

People not already Perks members are urged to register for Packers Perks before gameday to get Glazers from the Donut House. To sign up for the program, head to packersperks.com.

It's scientifically impossible to only take one bite of a glazer. — Kwik Trip (@KwikTrip) July 20, 2020

