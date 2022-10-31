Meet the Buffalo Bills superfan living in Pulaski

PULASKI, Wis. (NBC 26) — We typically associate Green Bay as Titletown, Packer Nation, or Packerland.

We're surrounded by Packers fans.

But there are some passionate Buffalo Bills supporters here in Northeast Wisconsin.

"My heart and soul is in Buffalo," Bills superfan Joey Christensen said.

Christensen is 36 years old, was born and raised in Green Bay, and lives in Pulaski.

But he's a die-hard Bills fan.

"Once I started a collection, I just started to keep building," Christensen said.

Christensen's bedroom is covered in blue and red from shirts, to pillows, to blankets, to signs, to magnets, to wall decor, including a canvas of his team's quarterback, Josh Allen.

"Not too many bigs, but a lot of smalls just to say how much I like the Buffalo Bills," Christensen said.

Christensen says he loves upstate New York's favorite team because he idolized former Buffalo wide receiver Andre Reed growing up.

"The way he went about himself and how he connected with the team just kept me connected with the Buffalo Bills," Christensen said.

Just because Christensen loves the Bills doesn't mean his family is cheering them on.

"I get a lot of tough love from my family," Christensen said.

His mom, Dee McKeefry, is a Packers fan.

"We sit at opposite ends of the living room watching the game when we play each other, and we'll scream and shout," McKeefry said.

Mom says, "Go Packers."

Her son says, "Go Bills."

But at the end of the day, it's a family-friendly environment.

"I can't kick him out," McKeefry joked. "He's my superhero."

"One of the superfans I guess you could say," Christensen said. "Bills Mafia all the way. 100 percent."

McKeefrey says whenever the Bills and Packers go head-to-head, she buys her son whatever he wants for dinner. McKeefry says Christensen usually chooses chicken wings.

Christensen says he's been to some Bills-Packers games at Lambeau Field, but has never been to Buffalo. He says it's a goal of his to travel there some day, and if he ever goes to Highland Park (the Bills' stadium in Orchard Park, NY), his words were he'd "be like a kid in a candy store."

Christensen is not only a Bills superfan, but he's also an author. He wrote and published a book titled, "One More Day" in 2017. It is about the many challenges throughout his life.