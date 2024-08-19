Matt LaFleur wants to see 'more fight' after Packers suffer preseason loss to Denver

DENVER — The Packers are one preseason game away from the regular season.

However, preseason game number two against the Broncos in Denver would be one they would like to forget. Green Bay would get ran out of Denver with a 27-2 loss. Although, there's not to much you can evaluate, when the Packers backups were going toe-to-toe with the Denver starters.

"I was hoping that our guys would come out with more strain, effort, grit, after kind of getting humbled the other day in practice," he said. "I think it's a good lesson for our guys in terms of, it doesn't matter who's out there, if you don't put your best foot forward each and every time you get out on the field, these things happen to you."

It was not a great day for the quarterbacks. Backup Sean Clifford was making his first start as a member of the Green & Gold and he would finish the game completing 6/10 pass for 43 yards and an interception before the end of the first half.

"Definitely humbled today," he said. "Just didn't make the plays when they were there. Just a lot of opportunities missed today. Just got to get better."

The guy battling it out with him for the No. 2 job behind Jordan Love, rookie QB Michael Pratt, would finish 10/16 for 52 yards.

"I think the production kind of speaks for it," LaFleur said of the performance by his quarterbacks. "I think it wasn't just on them. It's on everybody."

The offense would muster up only a minuscule 168 yards.

"Just want to see more fight from our guys," LaFleur said. "That was frustrating, just the lack of ability to move the football, both in the running game and in the passing game. We definitely just got to reevaluate and take a good hard look at everybody."

The only two points scored, was by defensive end Zach Morton, a 2023 UDFA who spent sometime with the Lions last year. He sacked Denver QB Zach Wilson for a safety near the end of the third quarter.

"As an undrafted guy, the preseason means everything," Morton said. "I treat it like it's honestly my Super Bowl. I try to go out there and do what I can do. I know everybody is watching."

The backup defense was no match for the Broncos first-team offense. Rookie QB Bo Nix would finish 8/9 for 80 yards and 1 touchdown.

The Packers now have a short week, as they will hold a joint-practice with the Ravens on Thursday ahead of their noon game Saturday.

