Mason Crosby, Packers teammates, chug beer and punt can as part of 'Hang Time Challenge'

MINOCQUA, Wis. — It's like the ice bucket challenge to raise money for ASL, but this time, it's the Hang Time Challenge raising awareness for cancer. Packers kicker Mason Crosby joined some of his teammates to take part in the very Wisconsin-like challenge and the video is a must-see.

Last year, Green Bay Packers punter Pat O'Donnell introduced Lake Louie's Hang Time Pale Ale to help raise money for the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation. Back in December, he launched the challenge using that beer.

According to a Tweet from the punter, the goal of the challenge is to increase cancer awareness and raise money. He challenged a number of his teammates to take part in the challenge where you're asked to chug a beer for five seconds, punt a football, and nominate five people.

🚨 #HangTimeChallenge 🚨



🏈 Simple Ground Rules



• 5 second chug of Hang Time beer/ beer of choice. Under 21, water or Gatorade 👍

• Punt a football

• Nominate 5 people



Lets increase cancer awareness and raise some $ of the charity of your choice! #HangTimeChallenge pic.twitter.com/7GeT4l7KY5 — Pat O'Donnell (@PatODonnell_16) December 14, 2022

O'Donnell went first, nominating teammates including AJ Dillon, Crosby, Aaron Jones, Randall Cobb, and David Bakhtiari.

On Wednesday, Crosby fulfilled the challenge on a frozen lake up in Minocqua. O'Donnell shared a video on Instagram of Crosby chugging a beer for five seconds, punting the can over to long snapper Jack Coco, who then also chugged the beer and punted it.

All that, while O'Donnell attempts to do a Charlie Berens impression. You can check out the video below and online here.