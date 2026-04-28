Mason Crosby discusses the Packers drafting Trey Smack and the kicking competition with Brandon McManus

The Green Bay Packers may have found their next answer at kicker, picking rookie Trey Smack on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Smack was the first specialist taken in this year’s draft. He set a school record at the University of Florida with 10 made field goals from 50-plus yards, while also completing nearly 83 percent of his kicks in college.

Watch: Former Packers kicker Mason Crosby discusses the team drafting Trey Smack

Mason Crosby discusses the Packers drafting Trey Smack

The Packers insist the move is about creating competition this offseason. The team thought they may have found the answer in Brandon McManus, inking him to a three-year, $15.3 million deal before last season. However, 2025 turned rocky with three pivotal misses in their Wild Card loss to the Chicago Bears, opening the door for a move you don’t see often in the NFL: drafting a kicker.

"In my mind, if McManus proves that he still has it & can be that guy, I wouldn't be surprised if they don't continue to roll with him for at least one more year."



Really great perspective from @crosbykicks2 on the Packers drafting K Trey Smack & the brewing kicking competition. pic.twitter.com/1IL9Gglr9T — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) April 27, 2026

TMJ4 Sports' Ashley Washburn caught up with Packers all-time leading scorer Mason Crosby to talk about Green Bay drafting Smack, McManus, the brewing kicking competition, and who he thinks will win the job Week One.

"They want the best guy in that spot, so I think it's going to be a true evaluation and competition for these guys. And in my mind, if McManus proves that he can still has it and can be that guy, I wouldn't be surprised if they don't continue to roll with him at least one more year. And you can keep Smack on the roster, keep him around because McManus unfortunately has had some injury issues. He might get some looks in it, and just let him kind of develop. Do what they've done with quarterbacks and had huge success over the years. Like, why not do it with another position in Green Bay that is tough?" Crosby said.

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