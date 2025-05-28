Mark your calendars: Packers Family Night set for Saturday, Aug. 2

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — This year's Packers Family Night is set for Saturday, Aug. 2.

"Now in its 24th year, ‘Family Night’ will serve as the introduction of the 2025 Green Bay Packers, in person to a capacity crowd in Lambeau Field and on television to a state-wide audience," the Packers said in a news release Wednesday.

Tickets will go on sale Monday, June 16, at 10 a.m. Tickets are mobile only and priced at $10 plus fees, and are available online only through Ticketmaster.

Doors for Family Night will open at 5:30 p.m., with the team taking the field for warmups at 7 p.m. Practice begins at 7:30 p.m.

The Packers also announced Wednesday that training camp kicks off on Wednesday, July 23.