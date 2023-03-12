Mark Murphy's comments fuel speculation on Aaron Rodgers' future

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The President of the Green Bay Packers, Mark Murphy, may have given us more clues about the future of Aaron Rodgers.

Murphy spoke during the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) girls basketball state tournament at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.

According to video of the WIAA telecast, the presenter asked Murphy if there is a scenario where Aaron is still the starting quarterback of the Green Bay Packers during the 2023-24 season.

Murphy replied, "Yeah, I mean, unless... if things don’t work out the way that we would want them. Yeah he is obviously a great player," according to the telecast video.

Murphy said in the video the Packers gave the Jets and Aaron Rodgers permission to speak. Team officials flew out to Los Angeles earlier this week to reportedly speak with the MVP.

Murphy also confirmed that if Rodgers formally requested a trade, he would honor it.

A little more context on those #WIAA telecast reactions. I don't think Mark meant it to sound as "get the hell out" as it came across. But anyone who's been really listening has known the #Packers love Rodgers, but no longer "like" him. https://t.co/25TrLgutmo — Delaney Brey (@DelaneyBrey) March 10, 2023

No one has confirmed where Rodgers will be playing next season. Sports pundits have suggested Rodgers will either retire, stay with the Packers or join another team in the NFL, perhaps the New York Jets.

Murphy said the Packers home office would prefer to have the question of Rodgers' future solved by the start of free agency, which is March 15, 2023, at 1 p.m. PT.

Seeing the news, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted, "Another indication the #Packers are moving forward with Jordan Love..."

ESPN's Rob Demovsky tweeted, "So this would seem to indicate that the Packers prefer to trade Rodgers."

WBAY's Dave Schroeder was first to report the news.

As the Associated Press reports, Rodgers also has noted the possibility the Packers might want to move on and hand the starting quarterback job to 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love.

According to the AP, Murphy also addressed the topic in a separate interview with Green Bay television station WBAY.

“Very few players play for only one team,” Murphy told WBAY. “Obviously Brett (Favre) had a great career. Aaron had a great career here. Regardless of what happens, Aaron will be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He’ll be in our Hall of Fame. We’ll bring him back, retire his number. This is just one of the things that we go through as a team. We want to try to achieve something that’s good for both Aaron and us.”

As the AP reports, Rodgers earned MVP honors with the Packers in 2020 and 2021 but is coming off a 2022 season in which he had his lowest passer rating as a starter and threw 12 interceptions, his highest total since 2008. The Packers went 8-9 and missed the playoffs to end a string of three straight NFC North titles.

I asked Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy why they let the Jets talk with Aaron Rodgers.



“It’s a situation where I think we wanted to help Aaron achieve what he wanted, as well as the Packers. Hopefully it’ll create a situation where it’s a win for both sides.” pic.twitter.com/JNTOnO4VPv — Adriana Torres (@TorresAdrianaTV) March 10, 2023

Aaron Rodgers in 'talks' with the New York Jets: Report

By Julia Marshall

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers has been given permission to speak with the New York Jets about a possible trade, according to Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network.

A huge question mark remains around the Packers quarterback but it seems answers could be coming soon.

ESPN reported Rodgers has met with the Jets more than once, but the details of their conversations are not known other than they may be discussing a potential trade.

Members of the Jets organization flew out to California on Tuesday to meet with Rodgers. They reportedly flew back to New York Tuesday night.

The news comes just a few weeks after Rodgers took part in a four-day darkness retreat that he hoped would help make his decision on the future a bit more clear.

Even with the conversations between Rodgers and the Jets, it's still possible that Rodgers chooses to stay with the Packers or retire from the NFL altogether.

Currently, Rodgers is under contract with the Packers for $59.465 million guaranteed if he plays in 2023. It would be his 18th season in Green Bay.

