Love's early touchdown sparks Packers to 23-10 victory over Cleveland

GREEN BAY — Earlier this week Packers head coach Matt LaFleur joked that he wanted his starting offense to score on the first play of the game for it to be a successful day for the offense.

Well, they didn't quite hit that mark, but it only took 3 plays for the highest paid quarterback in the league, Jordan Love, to hit second-year wide receiver Tay Wicks for a 65-yard touchdown.

"Ultimately we wanted them to get their feet wet and knock some rust off," LaFleur said of his first team offense. "A lot of positives, though to go out and get points on the first drive.

Backup Sean Clifford and rookie Michael Pratt took the reigns of the offense from there and the Packers went on to win 23-10.

Clifford completed 10 of 19 passes for 111 yards.Michael Pratt completed 5 of 7 passes for 46 yards.

Second-year running back Emanuel Wilson led the Packers in rushing with 13 carries for 67 yards. He had one rushing touchdown near the end of the first half to put the team up 14-3.

Second-year wide Grant DuBose, who spent last season on the practice squad led the team in the receiving. He had a couple of toe-tapping sideline grabs and ended with 5 receptions for 66 yards.

The Packers move to 1-0 in preseason play and take the Broncos in Denver next Saturday at 7 p.m. which you watch on NBC 26.

