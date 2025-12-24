Love, still in concussion protocol, limited in practice again; Willis out sick

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — All eyes are on the Packers quarterback situation ahead of their primetime Saturday night matchup against the Ravens.

Jordan Love is still in the concussion protocol but was able to practice in limited fashion for the second day in a row on Wednesday.

Head coach Matt LaFleur is still unsure of the timeline for the starting quarterback. Wednesday morning he said he does anticipate knowing if Love will be able to clear concussion protocol prior to Saturday, but then backtracked saying, "who knows" when he'll learn of Love's playing status.

'It's just a very delicate issue, you know what I'm saying," LaFleur said. "We've seen it with certain guys, they feel great one day and then the next day they don't. It kind of is a little but of moving target."

Meanwhile, backup QB Malik Willis missed practice on Wednesday due to an illness. He is also dealing with a shoulder injury sustained late in last week's loss to the Bears.

Safety Evan Williams also participated in practice for the first time since he injured his MCL in their loss to the Broncos.

Other players not participating in Wednesday's practice:

WR Bo Melton (Illness)

RT Zach Tom (back/knee)

Kristian Welch (ankle)

Fans can watch Saturday's showdown with Baltimore on NBC 26. Pregame coverage begins with Tailgate Talk at 6:00 p.m. Kickoff is at 7:15 p.m.