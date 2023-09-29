Lil Wayne leads Packers out of tunnel ahead of Lions game at Lambeau

GREEN BAY — One of the biggest Green Bay Packers fans led the team out of the Lambeau Field tunnel Thursday evening... Lil Wayne!

The 5'5" Packers superfan looked small as he ran alongside quarterback Jordan Love and running back Aaron Jones. It was pretty evident by the giant smile on Lil Wayne's face that this was a huge deal.

It is pretty well known that the rapper is a huge fan of the team. He tweets "Go Pack Go" almost every game and even dropped a song called "Green & Yellow" for the Packers.

The song was released in 2011 - the same year the Packers won Super Bowl XLV.

So how did Lil Wayne become a Packers fan?

That story starts in 1997 with Super Bowl XXXI in New Orleans. According to him, his dad attended the game, even though he had no knowledge of either team or the sport itself.

However, by the time he came home, he had loads of Green Bay Packers championship memorabilia.

"When you from the hood, towels and all that (expletive) doesn't get hung up, nailed to walls. That gets used. So every day I was actually using the Green Bay towel, drinking out of that Green Bay cup, eating out of that Green Bay bowl," said Wayne in the video.



He said because of that, and the fact that they were the champions, he decided "That's my team."

Wayne said he was the only one in school who liked the Packers, and most kids didn't even know who they were.

"I'd have to argue that they were a team in the NFL," said Wayne. He even added that he'd have to say "the cheese people" for kids to know who he was talking about.

