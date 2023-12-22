Watch Now
SportsNFLGreen Bay Packers

Actions

LeRoy Butler celebrates 30 years of the iconic Lambeau Leap

The Lambeau Leap, one of the greatest NFL touchdown celebrations, turns 30 on December 26th. LeRoy Butler joined TMJ4 to discuss the tradition.
Titans Packers Football
Posted at 8:13 AM, Dec 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-22 09:13:20-05

The Lambeau Leap, one of the greatest NFL touchdown celebrations, turns 30 on December 26th.

Former Green Bay Packers player and Pro Football Hall of Famer LeRoy Butler started the iconic tradition back in December of 1993, when the green and gold clinched a playoff win over the Raiders.

LeRoy Butler discussed what the celebration means to him all these years later.

Watch the full interview in the media player above.

Bonus: Watch Lance Allan and photographer Dan Selan reminisce about the game where the Lambeau Leap was born:

Celebrating 30 years of the iconic Lambeau Leap

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Brandon_Kinnard.jpg

Learn More About Sports Director Brandon Kinnard
John_Miller.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter John Miller