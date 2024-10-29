LaFleur says the moment is never too big for Willis after Sunday's victory

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — For the third time this season, Malik Willis stepped up and led the Packers to victory. Green Bay defeated Jacksonville, 30-27, after Willis helped set up the game-winning field goal.

Jordan Love was sidelined because of a groin injury that happened in the opening series. Despite trying to play through it, he exited the game in the third quarter and was replaced by Willis.

"I'm so impressed by his [Malik Willis] ability to go in there mid-game," Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur said. "It's just the moment is not too big for him, and I don't think that's the case for everybody."

Willis threw for 56 yards and a touchdown, but the highlight of the game was his 51-yard dime to Jayden Reed in the final drive of the game.

"There were some big time plays he made in that game," LaFleur said. "And I also think the belief that the team has in him and his ability to lead us. I think it's pretty evident when you watch us play."

LaFleur added that Willis' success from his two starts at the beginning of the season has helped him gain confidence.

"We see it out on the practice field, quite frankly going against our defense on a daily basis," LaFleur said. "We're really happy with the progress that he's made and we've got a lot of confidence in him."

Now the question is whether Willis will take the field on Sunday against the Lions, or if Jordan Love will be healthy. As of Monday's press conference, Love's status was unknown.

"If he can go, he'll go," LaFleur said. "We'll see where he's at by the end of the week, but if we feel like he can't protect himself, then we certainly wouldn't put him in that position."

The Packers (6-2) will face Detroit (6-1) on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. at Lambeau Field.