LaFleur makes first comments on Jacobs' arrest

TITLETOWN (NBC 26) — Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur faced the media on Wednesday morning, but declined to elaborate on the arrest of his star running back.

"We're going to let this process play out," LaFleur said from the Packers' practice facility. He added he is "going to stick with the statement already put out."

On Tuesday, rusher Josh Jacobs was arrested on numerous counts of domestic violence stemming from an alleged incident over the weekend. As of Wednesday morning, he remained at the Brown County jail,

A Packers spokesperson shared a statement Tuesday following the running back's arrest.

“We are aware of the matter involving Josh Jacobs. As it is an ongoing legal situation, we will withhold further comment.”