GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said he "fully anticipates" the team keeping Josh Jacobs amid the running back's legal trouble.

Following Friday's preseason game, LaFleur was asked if the Packers would keep Jacobs on the team regardless of how his legal situation pans out.

"You've got to let everything play out," LaFleur said. "But I anticipate him being a member of our football team."

LaFleur was then asked what his confidence level is right now that Jacobs will be on the field in Week 1.

"I can't really comment on that because I don't know," the head coach responded.

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LaFleur 'fully anticipates' Packers keeping Josh Jacobs amid legal trouble

Jacobs was charged Thursday with two misdemeanors - battery and criminal damage to property - stemming from a May arrest.

Jacobs was originally booked on five charges, including felony strangulation. Only the two misdemeanor charges were formally filed. He is due in court for an initial appearance on Tuesday, November 17.

The NFL said has been monitoring developments in the case and remains in contact with the Packers. The league says its review of the matter remains ongoing.