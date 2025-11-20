Kickoff time changed for Packers-Bears game on Dec. 7

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The kickoff time for the Packers-Bears game on December 7 at Lambeau Field has been changed to 3:25 p.m.

The game was originally scheduled for a noon kickoff. It will still be broadcast on FOX.

🚨 BEARS GAME TIME UPDATE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/A6ZMSf8QZM — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 20, 2025

Currently, Green Bay (6-3-1) sits just behind Chicago (7-3) in the NFC North standings.

The Bears, resurgent under first-year head coach Ben Johnson, are in search of their first division title since 2018. The Packers last won the North in 2021, capping of a run of three straight division championships.