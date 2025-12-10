Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kickoff time announced for Packers' Week 17 game against the Ravens

Jeffrey Phelps/AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) reacts to a nice run by Josh Jacobs in the second half against the Chicago Bears during an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Packers' Week 17 game against the Baltimore Ravens will kick off at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 27 and will air on NBC 26.

The NFL made the announcement Wednesday evening. The game will stream on Peacock but will be available over the air on NBC 26 in the Green Bay media market and TMJ4 in the Milwaukee media market.

It will be the second consecutive Saturday night game for Green Bay. The Packers are also scheduled to play the Bears in Chicago on Saturday, December 20 at 7:20 p.m.

