Kelly Hallinan joins 'Good Morning Football' to preview Packers-Steelers matchup

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — NBC 26 sports reporter Kelly Hallinan joined NFL Network's Good Morning Football Friday morning to break down the Packers matchup against Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers.

WATCH KELLY'S APPEARANCE HERE:

Kelly Hallinan joins Good Morning Football to break down Packers-Steelers

Good Morning Football airs daily from 9:00 a.m. to 11 a.m. on tv32.

The Packers face the Steelers Sunday night on NBC 26. Pregame coverage begins with 'Tailgate Talk' at 5:30 p.m. Kickoff is slated for 7:20 p.m.

It will be Aaron Rodgers' first game against the Packers. Green Bay is the only franchise that the future Hall of Fame quarterback has not-yet beaten.

Earlier this week, Rodgers opened up about his upcoming game against his former team, saying he still considers himself connected to the organization where he spent 18 years of his career.

"I was there for 18 years," Rodgers said during a media session. "So, you know, that's regardless of when I hang it up. That's the bulk of my career. I'll retire a Packer."

The quarterback dismissed any notion that Sunday's matchup would be a "revenge game" against his former team.