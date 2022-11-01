Jordy Nelson, Josh Sitton to be inducted in Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday that the Packers Hall of Fame will induct former Packers Jordy Nelson and Josh Sitton at the 52nd Hall of Fame Induction Banquet.

The banquet is scheduled to be held Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in the Lambeau Field Atrium, according to a statement from the Packers website.

Nelson, a former wide receiver, played in Green Bay from 2008-2017, winning a Super Bowl with the Packers, before spending last season with the Oakland Raiders. Nelson signed a one-day contract with the Packers in 2019 and announced his retirement after 11 seasons, 10 of which he spent in Green Bay.

Former guard Josh Sitton was originally selected by the Packers in the fourth round (135th overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft out of the University of Central Florida. He played eight seasons (2008-15) in Green Bay, starting 112 of 121 regular-season games and all 13 postseason contests in which he appeared.

Information about tickets for the banquet, which begins with a cash bar at 4 p.m., with the dinner and program to start at 5:30 p.m., is still being finalized and will be released in the near future, the Packers said in a statement Tuesday.