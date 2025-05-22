Jordan Love will throw the ceremonial first pitch for the Brewers on Memorial Day

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — Packers quarterback Jordan Love is set to make his debut for the Brewers.

The Packers QB will throw the ceremonial first pitch prior to Milwaukee's game against the Boston Red Sox on Memorial Day, the Brewers announced Thursday.

The game is scheduled to begin at 1:10 p.m. at American Family Field on May 26.

Love is hosting the Packers' annual charity softball game on Friday, May 23, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The event will raise money for Love’s Hands of Love Foundation, a nonprofit supporting youth sports, mental health awareness, and community-police relationships.