Jordan Love throws 2 TD passes as Packers beat Giants 27-20 to end their skid

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Trailing early and having lost their last two games, the Green Bay Packers could have been in real trouble when quarterback Jordan Love took a big hit to his left shoulder and jogged inside for further evaluation.

“That’s not a great feeling,” coach Matt LaFleur said.

That didn't last too long.

Love returned from the injury to throw two touchdown passes, Malik Willis had one of his own while filling in and the Packers ended their skid by defeating the New York Giants 27-20 on Sunday.

Green Bay scored more points than the previous two weeks combined to get the job done.

“It’s exactly what we needed,” said Love, who called the sore shoulder manageable and something he could play through. "We came in with the mindset it’s going to be a game — whatever it takes. We’ve got to find a way to go get a win and get us back on track. It’s never going to be pretty.

"It’s the NFL. You’ve got to find ways to go win these games."

Love provided some heroics on the go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter, connecting with rookie Savion Williams on a 32-yard gain under pressure on third-and-10 and finding Christian Watson in the end zone with 4:02 left to take the lead.

Many of the green-and-gold clad fans in attendance at the Meadowlands chanted, “Go, Pack, Go!” following Love's successful 2-point conversion toss to Emanuel Wilson.

The victory came at a cost, though, with starting running back Josh Jacobs exiting early in the second quarter with a knee injury. Jacobs was ruled out just after halftime, and LaFleur said there was concern any time a player of that caliber couldn't finish a game.

Even without him, the Packers (6-3-1) took advantage early of an opposing run defense that ranks 31 out of the NFL's 32 teams. They had 106 of their 128 rushing yards before halftime, including Wilson's TD run that ended the drive Willis finished while Love was sidelined.

“We don’t win that game without Malik,” LaFleur said. “He made a lot of plays in the game, and obviously we don’t win that game without him.”

Love completed 13 of 24 passes for 173 yards and the TD throws to reserve tight end Josh Whyle and Watson. He was on target all afternoon, with several drops making his numbers look worse and threatening to derail Green Bay's offense.

“It was so gritty and tough," LaFleur said. “He was under duress, it felt like, quite a bit, and I thought he did a really nice job of giving guys opportunity to make plays.”

The offense put up just enough points to overcome mistakes in all three phases, including two missed extra points and some ill-timed penalties. The defense that had been a strength in recent weeks allowed a first-quarter touchdown for the first time this season and could not stop Jameis Winston and the Giants from going on a 15-play, 85-yard scoring drive to go up 20-19.

Love going down the field in 3:20, finishing with the 17-yard TD to Watson, and Evan Williams intercepting Winston in the end zone with 36 seconds left allowed Green Bay to escape.

With Winston making his first start in 11 months and Mike Kafka debuting as interim coach after the firing of Brian Daboll, the Giants (2-9) lost their fifth game in a row despite two touchdown runs from Devin Singletary and a QB sneak touchdown by Winston.

“I really wanted to get a win for these guys,” said Winston, who was 19 of 29 for 201 yards and lost a fumble on the final play. "Unfortunately we finished the way we did, but (Kafka) brought great energy. We have that leader who has that player perspective.

Packers nearly kick themselves over more misses

Lucas Havrisik, taking over the kicking duties with Brandon McManus out because of a quadriceps injury, was wide right on his first extra point attempt and wide left on his third. The Packers lead the league with nine missed kicks, counting field goals.

Injuries

Packers: LB Quay Walker left in the third quarter because of a stinger.

Giants: Rookie CB Korie Black left in the second quarter with a hand injury. ... CB Paulson Adebo was a late scratch after feeling knee discomfort in pregame warmups. Adebo has been out nearly a month.

Up next

Packers: Host Minnesota next Sunday.

Giants: Visit Detroit next Sunday.

