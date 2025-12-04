Jordan Love is the Packers' nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Quarterback Jordan Love has been named the Packers' nominee for the 2025 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.

The NFL describes the award as "the league’s most prestigious honor, recognizing players who excel on the field and demonstrate a commitment to making a positive impact beyond the game."

Love has organized a number of impactful community events through his foundation, Hands of 10ve (pronounced Hands of Love). Most notably, he donates cleats to a youth sports team for every touchdown he scores. In the first year Love donated more than 1,300 pairs of cleats to 26 Wisconsin teams, according to a release from the Packers.

Earlier this week Love participated in a surprise shopping spree with local kids at Dick's Sporting Goods in the Green Bay area.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love hosts surprise shopping spree for local youth

“We are pleased to name Jordan Love as our club winner for the prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year Award,” Packers President and CEO Ed Policy said in a statement. “It’s been a privilege to watch him grow as a leader during his time with the Packers, both in the locker room and in the community."

"We have been proud to support his dedication to giving back," Policy continued. "We look forward to seeing how he continues to have an impact in Wisconsin and California through his Hands of 10ve Foundation. We are honored to have Jordan represent the Green Bay Packers, on and off the field.”

Each team nominates one player and the winner of the award will be announced on Thursday, Feb. 5 leading up to Super Bowl LX.

The Packers have two previous winners of the award: Bart Starr in 1969 and Jim Flanigan in 2000.

At the time Starr won the award, it was known as the Gladiator Award. It was changed to the NFL "Man of the Year" in 1970 and renamed for legendary Bears running back Walter Payton in 1999.