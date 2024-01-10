Jordan Love earns NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors twice in a row

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Packers quarterback Jordan Love has earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors twice in a row following Green Bay's playoff-clinching home win over the Chicago Bears.

The team said Love threw completed 27 of 32 passes for 316 yards, two touchdowns, and a 128.6 passer rating. According to ESPN statistics, Love's passer rating from Sunday was a season-best.

Love also earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 17 for his performance on the road against the Minnesota Vikings. Love completed 24 of 33 passes, three touchdowns, and a 125.3 passer rating in that game, ESPN stats show. Love also ran in for a touchdown.

Love finished the regular season with 4,159 yards passing with 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The Packers travel to Arlington, Texas, to take on the Dallas Cowboys in a Wild Card game at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.