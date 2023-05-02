Jordan Love agrees to one year, $22.5 million contract extension with Packers: Report

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers' new starting quarterback, Jordan Love, has agreed to a one-year contract extension with the Green Bay Packers, according to Adam Schefter.

ESPN's Schefter tweeted Tuesday morning saying Love agreed to the one-year deal worth $22.5 million, including $13.5 million guaranteed. With the new deal, Love will be under contract with the Packers through the 2024 season.

Packers and Jordan Love have agreed on a one-year contract extension worth up to $22.5 million, including $13.5 million fully guaranteed, per source. pic.twitter.com/OfW45KOu9m — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 2, 2023

The news comes eight days after Aaron Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets.

Love was drafted in round one of the 2020 NFL draft. That pick caused some drama within the Packers organization, Rodgers, and among fans.

Many Packers fans saw the pick as a sign that the team was moving on from Rodgers. Others were simply confused by the choice.

After the pick, Rodgers made a comment on the situation saying he wasn't thrilled with the choice.

"The general reaction at first was surprise, like many people. Not going to say I was thrilled by the pick, necessarily," said Rodgers in a conference call.

However, Rodgers' surprise grew into understanding as time went on. "I understand the organization is not thinking just about the present, but the future, and I respect that," said the Packers quarterback.

The two seemed to work together for the next few years, and now, it is time for Love to have his starting moment.

And not only will Love have a fresh new contract for the season, but he will have some new teammates as well.

Heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, one look at the Green Bay Packers' depth chart showed they must find additional playmakers for Love as he prepares to take over at quarterback.

It seems they may have done that. The Packers picked up two new wide receivers plus two tight ends, both positions that were in need of filling.

Since being drafted, Love has played in 10 games and has 606 passing yards. His pass completion percentage sits around 60% and he has thrown three touchdown passes.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

