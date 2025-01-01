Jaire Alexander most likely out for the rest of the season, coach LaFleur says

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Packers star cornerback Jaire Alexander is most likely out for the remainder of the season because of his knee injury, head coach Matt LaFleur announced Wednesday.

According to The Athletic's Matt Schneidman, an NBC 26 contributor, Alexander is having surgery on his ailing knee injury that he suffered in Week 8 in Jacksonville against the Jaguars.

Alexander, 27, returned a few weeks later on Nov. 17 against the Bears, but played limited snaps and hasn't participated in a game since.

The two-time Pro Bowler was practicing as recently as last week.

According to Spotrac, Alexander signed a 4-year, $84 million contract in 2022 and carries a cap hit of nearly $24 million, and more than $35 million in dead money for the 2024 season.