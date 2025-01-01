Watch Now
SportsNFLGreen Bay Packers

Actions

Jaire Alexander most likely out for the rest of the season, coach LaFleur says

Steelers Packers Football
Jeffrey Phelps/AP
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) waves to the fans as he is carted off the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct 3. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Steelers Packers Football
Posted

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Packers star cornerback Jaire Alexander is most likely out for the remainder of the season because of his knee injury, head coach Matt LaFleur announced Wednesday.

According to The Athletic's Matt Schneidman, an NBC 26 contributor, Alexander is having surgery on his ailing knee injury that he suffered in Week 8 in Jacksonville against the Jaguars.

Alexander, 27, returned a few weeks later on Nov. 17 against the Bears, but played limited snaps and hasn't participated in a game since.

The two-time Pro Bowler was practicing as recently as last week.

According to Spotrac, Alexander signed a 4-year, $84 million contract in 2022 and carries a cap hit of nearly $24 million, and more than $35 million in dead money for the 2024 season.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
John_Miller.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter John Miller
Kelly Hallinan.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter Kelly Hallinan