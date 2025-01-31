Watch Now
Jaguars hire Green Bay Packers linebackers coach Anthony Campanile as defensive coordinator

David Zalubowski/AP
Green Bay Packers linebackers coach Anthony Campanile yells instructions during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
GREEN BAY — It was only one season, but Packers linebackers coach Anthony Campanile made his impact felt in defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley's new defense.

For the success the group had, according to Jaguars organization, they have hired him as their new defensive coordinator under also new head coach Liam Coen.

Campanile was not only the Packers linebackers coach, but also the defensive run-game coordinator. The run game was where the Packers vastly improved. They went from No. 28 in the league giving up 127 rushing yards per game in 2023 to No. 6 in 2024 only allowing 103.

