Jaguars hire Green Bay Packers linebackers coach Anthony Campanile as defensive coordinator

GREEN BAY — It was only one season, but Packers linebackers coach Anthony Campanile made his impact felt in defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley's new defense.

For the success the group had, according to Jaguars organization, they have hired him as their new defensive coordinator under also new head coach Liam Coen.

We have hired Anthony Campanile as our Defensive Coordinator. pic.twitter.com/aBmhBlZR2a — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 31, 2025

Campanile was not only the Packers linebackers coach, but also the defensive run-game coordinator. The run game was where the Packers vastly improved. They went from No. 28 in the league giving up 127 rushing yards per game in 2023 to No. 6 in 2024 only allowing 103.