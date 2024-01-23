'It's a special place': An emotional Jon Runyan ponders his future with the Packers

Instead of preparing for the Lions in Detroit for the NFC Championship Game, the Packers will be watching the San Francisco 49ers host Detroit for the right to go to the Super Bowl.

Head Coach Matt LaFleur today assessed an up and down, roller coaster season that will certainly have greater expectations in 2024.

"Reiterated to them that just because we got to a certain spot doesn't mean that's guaranteed moving forward," Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur says. "So what are we going to do to get better? And the expectation is that when they come back April 15, they're better than the team that left today."

One fact: The same team will not be back. And an emotional Jon Runyan doesn't know if he'll return at right guard next season.

"It was awesome. I don't know if there's a better organization out there. I loved it here. It was a good time. Just the brotherhood, it was unreal," Runyan said. "This organization. Everybody inside. The people out of the facility. The fans. It's a special place. I met some really good people here. I hope I don't leave. It was a good time. I really appreciate it."

LaFleur added that he hasn't evaluated assistant coaches as of yet, and that they are looking at specialists to fix Christian Watson's hamstring injuries.