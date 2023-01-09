How well do you know the Green Bay Packers?

How well do you think you know the Green Bay Packers?

Test your knowledge to determine if you're a superfan or just starting to earn your cheesehead status.

1. What was the Original Name of the Packers?

a. Acme Packers

b. Indian Packers

c. Green Bay Packers

2. Before the Green and Gold, it was the Gold and......

a. Navy

b. White

c. Black

3. What year were the Packers founded?

a. 1930

b. 1919

c. 1950

4. How many Super Bowl wins do the Packers have?

a. 5

b. 6

c. 4

5. How many Championship wins do the Packers have?

a. 13

b. 11

c. 10

6. What was the feel-like temperature of the "Frozen Tundra" game?

a. -13

b. -55

c. -46

7. Who invented the Lambeau Leap?

a. LeRoy Butler

b. Bart Starr

c. Don Hutson

8. What was Aaron Rodgers jersey number when he played at Cal-Berkeley?

a. 8

b. 12

c. 4

9. What team originally drafted Brett Farve?

a. Denver Broncos

b. Atlanta Falcons

c. Dallas Cowboys

10. Who was the very first Packers-drafted player in 1936?

a. Russ Letlow

b. Bart Starr

c. Eddie Jankowski

So how did you do?

Answers: a, a, b, c, a, c, a, a, b, a

Superfan: 8-10 correct answers

Bleeding Green and Gold: 4-7 correct answers

Earning the Cheesehead status: 0-3 correct answers

