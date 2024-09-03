GREEN BAY — The last time the Green Bay Packers played the Philadelphia Eagles was Nov. 27, 2022.

While the Packers lost that game 40-33, Jordan Love formally reintroduced himself to the world after a shaky first NFL start the season prior against the Kansas City Chiefs.

After former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers exited the game with a rib injury, Love took over in the fourth quarter facing a 14-point deficit.

"It was my first time trying to lead a comeback drive right there," Love recalled. "(There was) a lot of stuff for me personally to be able to build on and learn from getting some in-game experience."

While the odds seemed against him from the jump, what happened over the next 11 minutes provided a small glimpse into the franchise quarterback Love has since become.

How Jordan Love's journey to franchise quarterback began against the Philadelphia Eagles

In 10 snaps, Love completed 6 of 9 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown to Christian Watson — almost engineering a fourth-quarter comeback in Philadelphia.

"Although it didn't finish the way we wanted it to, just to see the poise that he went in, you could tell the moment wasn't too big for him," head coach Matt LaFleur recalled. "He just looked so poised to me, and I thought that was a big sign that he's ready to roll."

Love's only touchdown that night was a 63-yard catch-and-run by Watson.

JORDAN LOVE TO CHRISTIAN WATSON 63 YARD TD 😱



ONE SCORE GAME IN PHILLY



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/Y9su0x1bNv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 28, 2022

"That's what I've seen since the moment he's won the starting job," Watson said after Monday's practice. "He's just continuing to climb, and that only helps us because it helps us climb with him."

Since that game in Philadelphia, Love has made 19 starts for Green Bay, rallied the Packers into the playoffs last season, and also signed a historic contract extension making him the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history.

The Packers open their season against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night in São Paulo, Brazil.

Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. CT.

