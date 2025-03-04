HE'S BACK: Packers reportedly sign kicker Brandon McManus to a three-year deal

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Packers have reportedly made a splash before the new NFL league year by bringing back one of their most consistent players from last season.

According to ESPN, the Packers are bringing back kicker Brandon McManus on a three-year deal worth $15.3 million.

The Packers and kicker Brandon McManus reached agreement today on a three-year, $15.3 million deal, including a $5 million signing bonus. The deal was negotiated by Drew and Jason Rosenhaus. pic.twitter.com/T8zp60cqd8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 4, 2025

After signing with the Packers in mid-October after being cleared by the NFL of sexual assault allegations, McManus played in 11 games, making 95.2% (20-21) of his kicks — the second-highest percentage by a kicker who made at least five starts last year.

After the Packers signed him, the 11-year veteran McManus had this to say:

"I'm excited to integrate myself into this community, into this locker room here. Done a lot of charity work in the past. What a great football town this is. What a tradition it is here. Like I said, excited to be here and start a fresh start here."

Now, McManus will have three more years to integrate himself in Titletown and give the Packers the consistency at kicker they were missing after moving on from Mason Crosby.