Green Bay's Xavier McKinney becomes first since merger to have INT in first 5 games with team

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Only one person would have been comfortable enough to predict Xavier McKinney would have an interception in his first five games with the Green Bay Packers.

It's no surprise that person is McKinney himself.

“Nah, I wouldn’t have thought you (were) crazy at all,” McKinney said after becoming the first NFL player since the 1970 merger to have an interception in his first five games with a team in Sunday's 24-19 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. “I went into the season, I’m on a mission ... Everything that I didn’t get before, that’s what I’m coming for.”

McKinney — signed by the Packers during the offseason after four seasons with the New York Giants — reached the milestone with 8:10 remaining in the third quarter when he picked off Matthew Stafford on an overthrown pass intended for Tutu Atwell. McKinney hauled it in at the Green Bay 18-yard line and returned it 28 yards.

McKinney was playing the deep part of the field but made a great break on the play and trusted his instincts despite being looked off most of the game by Stafford.

“It was probably the most looked off I’ve been this year. So it was difficult, but I know if I trust it, my craft and my instincts, I was gonna be able to get one,” McKinney said.

Stafford said McKinney did a nice job reading the play and that he might have put too much on the pass.

The Packers would convert the interception into a 7-yard touchdown reception by Tucker Kraft to extend their lead to 24-13. McKinney also had a fumble recovery earlier in the quarter that led to Green Bay's go-ahead touchdown.

McKinney tied Irv Comp's run of five straight in 1943 for the longest interception streak in franchise history.

“The guy just has a knack for the football and he’s got great ball skills. He’s very instinctive and smart to allow him to anticipate, to make plays, and then he generally makes the play,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “I’m sure there was one play in the second half that he’d like to have back because he might have had another one right there. Certainly, I think he’s been obviously a very key pickup for us in free agency.”

McKinney also had a pick in Week 18 last season with the Giants, which extends his total run to six games over two seasons. He is the fourth player since 1990 to have an interception streak of at least six, joining Dallas’ Trevon Diggs (2021), Minnesota’s Brian Russell (2003) and Carolina’s Doug Evans (2001).

McKinney is also the fourth player since 2000 with an interception in each of his team’s first five games of a season, joining Diggs, Russell and Cincinnati’s Lemar Parrish (1979).

The pair of streaks, though, will be the last thing on his mind when the Packers host the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday.

"Not really thinking about it. I’m just trying to make plays wherever I can make plays at. I don’t go into games thinking like, ‘Alright, let me try to get a pick.’ I’m just continuing to trust in my path and the work that I put into this game and it’s paying off," McKinney said.

McKinney leads the league with five picks. It is also tied with the most he has had in a season, which was in 2021 with the Giants. During training camp, he said his goal for the season was seven.

“I’m not there yet. We got a long season. I’m not gonna sit up here and celebrate my picks because I know that it can be more than that,” he said. "I dropped one today. I’m gonna get back to work and continue to just keep working on my craft and try to keep getting more of those.

