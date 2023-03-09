Green Bay waits for news on Aaron Rodgers' decision

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Packers fans in Green Bay and across the country are still waiting to hear if Aaron Rodgers will stay with the team. ESPN reports he met with the New York Jets owner, GM, head coach, and offensive coordinator Tuesday for a "getting-to-know-you session."

Aaron Rodgers Watch.

This feels like “deja vu all over again”

I’m headed to #Lambeau to talk with #Packers fans.

What are your thoughts on number 12 as we wait for a decision? — Charles Benson (@CharlesBenson4) March 8, 2023

If you're looking for signs inside the Packers Pro Shop on whether Rodgers will stay or leave - we couldn't find any.

Amy Catherine Barlow is waiting and wondering what will happen next.

"I was born in 1988, grew up in our golden years, in the 90s with Favre. I grew up with Rodgers taking over for Favre and it has been such a blessing to have him here."

At the Salvation Army in Green Bay, a signed Rodgers jersey is prominently on display.

The signed jersey from Rodgers included a note that reads, 'I love working with you to change lives!'

Major Matt O'Neil knows the impact the Packers and a player such as Rodgers can have in the community.

"Aaron made me more of a Packers fan," said Major O'Neil.

Rodgers has raised $163,000 dollars over the years for Salvation Army's programs and services by signing autographs and matching donations from other player signing sessions.

O'Neil is waiting just like everyone else to see what Rodgers decides.

"Aaron would rally the troops - rally the guys to sign and then he would also match those donations," said O'Neil. "Aaron was a community partner - a community player. He really loved the Salvation Army, he really loved his fans."

For now, it's a waiting game for everyone.

"It's fun to follow Aaron, said Barlow, it really is, but it's really his decision, we just have to wait."

Rodgers has been leading the team for almost two decades.

In 2005, the star quarterback was drafted by the Packers 24th overall in the first round of the NFL draft.

In 2008, he made his start against a divisional rival the Minnesota Vikings, he helped the Packers secure a 24-19 victory.

Three years later, he led the green and gold to a Super Bowl win. He threw three touchdowns in a 31-25 win. If that wasn't enough, he was also named the MVP.

He's actually been named the league's Most Valuable Player four times and selected to play the pro bowl in 10 of the last 12 seasons. Plus, countless records on the field.