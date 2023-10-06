Green Bay Packers tackle David Bakhtiari is done for the season: Report

GREEN BAY — All-Pro Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari will not play again in the 2023-24 season, according to reports.

Bakhtiari confirmed Friday that the earliest he'll be back on a football field is "the start of training camp next year," according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

Bakhtiari had appeared in just one game this season - a Week 1 victory over the Chicago Bears - due to a knee injury. He was placed on injured reserve last month. That move indicated the tackle would miss at least the next four games, but now we know it will be much more.

Why won't Bakhtiari be back?

"The gist is that all along he had a femoral Condyle cartilage issue that they hoped wouldn’t become a problem. It did and now that, too, must be fixed," Demovsky reported on X.

Bakhtiari was twice naamed to the NFL's first-team All-Pro squad (2018, 2020), and was selected to the Pro Bowl three times (2016, 2019, 2020). He has appeared in 131 games for Green Bay since he was drafted in 2013.