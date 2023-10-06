Watch Now
Green Bay Packers tackle David Bakhtiari is done for the season: Report

Jeffrey Phelps/AP
FILE - Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) plays during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, in Green Bay, Wisc., in this Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, file photo. The All-Pro left tackle is on the physically unable to perform list after tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament in a Dec. 31 practice. “I’m like really itching to get back out there,” Bakhtiari said Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)
Posted at 3:35 PM, Oct 06, 2023
GREEN BAY — All-Pro Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari will not play again in the 2023-24 season, according to reports.

Bakhtiari confirmed Friday that the earliest he'll be back on a football field is "the start of training camp next year," according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

Bakhtiari had appeared in just one game this season - a Week 1 victory over the Chicago Bears - due to a knee injury. He was placed on injured reserve last month. That move indicated the tackle would miss at least the next four games, but now we know it will be much more.

Why won't Bakhtiari be back?

"The gist is that all along he had a femoral Condyle cartilage issue that they hoped wouldn’t become a problem. It did and now that, too, must be fixed," Demovsky reported on X.

Bakhtiari was twice naamed to the NFL's first-team All-Pro squad (2018, 2020), and was selected to the Pro Bowl three times (2016, 2019, 2020). He has appeared in 131 games for Green Bay since he was drafted in 2013.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
