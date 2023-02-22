Green Bay Packers set ticket prices for 2023 season

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers announced Wednesday plans for a price increase on stadium bowl tickets for the 2023 season. Regular-season tickets will increase between $3 and $9 per game, depending on location.

Invoices were sent to Season Ticket Holders today and are available now to view and pay online. Preseason ticket prices, which are roughly half of regular-season prices, will increase between $1 and $5 per game.

The 2023 season, which will be the third under the 17-game schedule, will see the Packers host eight regular-season games and two preseason contests. Home opponents include the AFC’s Chargers and Super Bowl LVII Champion Chiefs and the NFC’s Rams, Saints, and Buccaneers, in addition to division foes the Bears, Lions, and Vikings.

Lambeau Field will host two preseason games this year, with the Green and Gold package each receiving one preseason home game. Green and Gold package Season Ticket Holders will receive their typical allotment of regular-season games. More information about how the 17-game NFL schedule impacts Season Ticket Holders is available at packers.com/tickets

Variable pricing again will be used for preseason and regular-season games. With the increases, tickets in respective areas in 2023 will cost:

South end zone, 700 Level – $64 for preseason, $128 for regular season (in 2022, prices were $63 and $125, respectively).

End zone seats – $65 for preseason and $129 for regular season (in 2022, prices were $62 and $123).

South end zone, 600 Level – $70 for preseason, $139 for regular season (in 2022, prices were $67 and $134).

End zone to the 20‐yard line – $74 for preseason and $148 for regular season (in 2022, prices were $71 and $141).

Between the 20-yard lines – $83 for preseason and $165 for regular season (in 2022, prices were $78 and $156).

Payment is due in the Packers’ ticket office by March 31. Season Ticket Holders are reminded that Lambeau Field is now cashless, and invoices must be paid by credit/debit card or check.

More information can be found here.