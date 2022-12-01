Watch Now
Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon expecting first child with wife

Mike Roemer/AP
Green Bay Packers' A.J. Dillon runs before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Posted at 1:41 PM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 14:41:47-05

Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon announced Wednesday he and his wife Gabrielle are expecting their first child.

Dillon tweeted a series of photos of his wife and him holding ultrasound pictures on Wednesday with the caption, "Dillon, party of 3."

Dillon, 24, recently married his wife Gabrielle in Door County in June.

Dillon was drafted by the Packers in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth over $5 million.

