Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon expecting first child with wife

Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon announced Wednesday he and his wife Gabrielle are expecting their first child.

Dillon tweeted a series of photos of his wife and him holding ultrasound pictures on Wednesday with the caption, "Dillon, party of 3."

Dillon, party of 3 🤍 pic.twitter.com/4zxOqXqu4r — AJ Dillon (@ajdillon7) November 30, 2022

Dillon, 24, recently married his wife Gabrielle in Door County in June.

Dillon was drafted by the Packers in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth over $5 million.