Watch Now
SportsNFLGreen Bay Packers

Actions

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love doesn't get ticklish, he gets 'silly body'

Quarterback Jordan Love's partner said that when he gets tickled, he doesn't say he's ticklish - but gets "silly body."
Posted at 9:30 AM, Oct 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-09 10:31:31-04

In Today's Talker: The significant others of Green Bay Packers players shared with Athletes First Network what their men do that bothers them.

Quarterback Jordan Love's partner said that when he gets tickled, he doesn't say he's ticklish - but gets "silly body."

So his teammates made the most of those comments by wearing "Silly Body" t-shirts with Love on them.

The Packers shared some photos of the shirts on X as the team was boarding an airplane to head to Las Vegas for Monday Night Football.

Watch the full Today's Talker segment above.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Brandon_Kinnard.jpg

Learn More About Sports Director Brandon Kinnard
John_Miller.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter John Miller