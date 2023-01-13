Green Bay Packers promote intern to franchise's first female full-time athletic trainer

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers announced Thursday they have promoted UW-Madison graduate and intern Erin Roberge to the first female full-time athletic trainer in the franchise's history.

Roberge has been an intern with the Packers since the summer of 2020. According to the team, she earned her undergraduate degree at UW-Madison and completed her master's degree in exercise science at Pennsylvania Western University with an emphasis on performance enhancement and injury prevention.

"Through the internship experiences over the last few years, it became apparent to us that Erin would be a great addition to our staff," said Packers director of sports medicine/head athletic trainer Bryan Engel. "She shares a passion for the athletic training profession and is dedicated to providing our players with the highest quality health care in the NFL."