Green Bay Packers NFL Draft Day 3: Packers take Auburn DL Colby Wooden

The Packers came into Day 3 of the NFL Draft with nine picks.

On Day 1, the Packers selected EDGE Rusher Lukas Van Ness out of Iowa with pick 13.

On Day 2, in the second round, they selected Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave at pick 42 and Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed with pick 50.

In the third round, Green Bay at pick 78 selected tight end Tucker Kraft who played at South Dakota State and won the FCS National title.

With their first pick in round 4, at 116 they selected defensive lineman out of Auburn, Colby Wooden. In four years with the Tigers, he amassed 15 sacks and 30 tackles for a loss. 11 sacks and 20 TFL's in the last two years.

Here's The Athletic draft expert Dane Brugler on Wooden:

"Wooden isn’t consistently disruptive when rushing from the outside, but he can set the edge or reduce down where his rush skills are more effective on the interior. He offers position flexibility as a rotational base end or three-technique as an NFL rookie capable of ascending to starter."