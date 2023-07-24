Green Bay Packers acquire cheesehead hat-maker Foamation

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have acquired Foamation Inc., the company that created the original Cheesehead hat, the team announced Monday.

Big news for @packers fans: on the morning of the team’s annual shareholder’s meeting, the team announced it has acquired ⁦@Chzheadfactory⁩, the company that created the Cheesehead worn around the world! ⁦@tmj4⁩ pic.twitter.com/aRV0zDfgFd — SUSAN KIM (@SusanKim4) July 24, 2023

Foamation was founded in Milwaukee in 1987 by Ralph Bruno. As the legend goes, Bruno first wore a cheesehead to a Brewers game. He came up with the idea while reupholstering his mother's couch - burning holes in the foam and painting it yellow to look like cheese.

Photos from Lambeau Field today as the #Packers hold their annual shareholders meeting.



First up is Wayne Sargent, the Ultimate SuperFan!



The team also revealed they are getting new boards for Lambeau.



Latest from the meeting: https://t.co/5NdRbCd3vo pic.twitter.com/8onQD0EHD2 — TMJ4 News (@tmj4) July 24, 2023

Why the sale now? In a news release, the Packers say the Brunos were "ready to shift gears" after more than 30 years in business, so they approached the team to make a deal.

All cheesehead products will continue to be produced in Wisconsin, and "Original Cheesehead" hats and other foam products will continue to be sold in the Packers Pro Shop.

“The popular Cheesehead hats have come to represent Packers fans all over the world and we’re excited to officially welcome this special brand to the Packers organization,” said Packers vice president of marketing and fan engagement Gabrielle Dow. “We’re looking forward to building upon the legacy the Bruno family has created over the years and offering our fans even more Cheesehead items to love.”

“After many years of working with family and friends to build the Cheesehead brand, we are pleased to pass it on to the Green Bay Packers,” said Ralph Bruno. “We have had a very special relationship with the Packers over the years, and my wife, Sue, and I are both very excited about what the Packers can do with the Cheesehead going forward.”

The Packers say they are "exploring several opportunities" to grow the Foamation brand. In the meantime, a variety of cheesehead products can be purchased at PackersProShop.com.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip