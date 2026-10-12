Got a big tree? Donate it to the Packers and score game tickets

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers are searching for a 40- to 50-foot evergreen tree to serve as the centerpiece of the 20th annual Festival of Lights taking place Dec. 12.

The Packers said residents of the Greater Green Bay area who wish to donate a tree may submit a proposal of 100 words or less, along with a photo, explaining why their tree should be selected.

Proposals are due Friday, Nov. 13, and can be submitted here.

According to the Packers, the tree will be harvested and transported to Lambeau Field on Dec. 1. The owner of the tree will receive four tickets to the Packers-Texans game on Jan. 4, 2027.

Last year's tree was donated by Bellevue resident Laura VanBoxel and her family, who contributed a blue spruce. In recognition, the family received four tickets to the Packers-Ravens game on Dec. 27, 2025.

The 20th annual Festival of Lights is presented by Festival Foods and will take place at Lambeau Field on Saturday, Dec. 12.