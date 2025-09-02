Golden says his status as a rare first-round WR pick for Packers doesn't create extra pressure

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Matthew Golden says he doesn’t feel any extra pressure associated with his status as the first wide receiver drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the opening round in over two decades.

Golden’s steady approach helped the former Texas wideout deliver a stellar preseason. The No. 23 overall pick in the 2025 draft begins his NFL career Sunday when the Packers host the Detroit Lions.

“I just feel like I’ve been waiting my whole life to get in the position I’m in right now,” Golden said. “At the end of the day, it’s still football. It’s the sport I’ve been playing since I was a kid. That’s just how I treat it.”

The Packers believed in Golden enough to depart from their usual draft strategy by making him the first receiver they’ve selected in the first round since Javon Walker went 20th overall in 2002. The fact the draft was at Green Bay made the moment particularly special, as Golden heard cheers from about 200,000 fans before outgoing president/CEO Mark Murphy even finished announcing the pick.

Golden has been rewarding their faith in him ever since, though the real test starts Sunday.

“The way he’s learned the playbook, just the skill set he has, he’s going to be a dominant player in this league,” Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed said. “If he continues to lock in on what he needs to lock in on and focus on the playbook and all that kind of stuff, he’s going to be very dominant.”

Golden will be easy to find. After wearing No. 22 throughout the preseason, Golden will become the first Packer ever to sport the No. 0 on his uniform.

It's a flashy number befitting a rookie who showcased his playmaking ability all summer, seemingly making a highlight-worthy catch at every workout.

“He's one of those rookies that has made one or two plays every day that, when you start to see that, the consistency of that, there’s a lot of history here that those guys make it and are pretty good players in this league,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said during training camp.

His production continued during his brief appearances in preseason games.

In the Packers' exhibition opener, Golden had a 7-yard reception that represented Jordan Love's lone completion against the New York Jets. The other time Golden was targeted that night, he drew a pass interference penalty on All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Golden also fought off coverage to make a 39-yard reception that set up a touchdown against Seattle.

“He's come in, he's made a name for himself and he's making some good plays every day,” Love said.

Golden even made an impression on the guys covering him in practice.

“Hell of a player,” cornerback Keisean Nixon said. “You can tell why he went first round. Strong at the catch point, strong hands, strong upper body. I think he’ll have a really good year.”

Golden doesn't have ideal size — he is listed as 5-foot-11 — but he possesses exceptional speed. He posted a 40-yard dash time of 4.29 seconds at the combine.

He was just a kid when he realized his speed set him apart.

“We used to stay in these apartments in Greenspoint (near Houston) at my grandma's, and we used to have these little races in the back," Golden said. “Everybody was racing. I was the youngest one out there, and I was always winning, so I kind of knew I was going to be fast growing up.”

After playing his first two college seasons at Houston, Golden transferred to Texas and had a breakthrough year.

He delivered one of the College Football Playoff's most memorable moments by catching a 28-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-13 to force a second overtime in the Longhorns' 39-31 Peach Bowl victory over Arizona State.

“I just knew the benefits of going to Texas,” Golden said. “I knew what it would do for me as far as playing on an offense like that, and I feel like it’s paying off for me now."

The Packers have plenty of talented wideouts in Reed, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks and Christian Watson, who will miss the start of the season as he recovers from a torn anterior cruciate ligament. The Packers also drafted TCU receiver Savion Williams in the third round.

But they haven't had any 1,000-yard receivers in the three seasons since they traded Davante Adams.

Golden has the ability to produce that kind of season eventually. As for what he might be able to accomplish right away, Golden's keeping those goals under wraps.

“I’ve got them written down on my mirror, but I’m going to let you know about them after the season,” he said.