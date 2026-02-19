Former Packers coach Rich Bisaccia's weekly visits touched one family's heart

A longtime Green Bay Packers fan is sharing a heartwarming side of former special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia that many didn't get to see during his time with the team.

For Mitch Widmeier and his younger sister Hannah, what started as a simple encounter turned into something they looked forward to every single week.

Mitch and Hannah grew up as Packers fans. Seven years ago, when a car accident left Hannah fully dependent at 21-years-old, their bond only grew stronger, with Mitch becoming her caretaker and football becoming one of the routines that kept them connected.

When the weather is nice, the two take daily walks near Titletown. Two years ago, they ran into Bisaccia for the first time.

"He b-lined towards us and said, 'Who is this young lady?' I told him this is my sister Hannah. I made sure to tell him right away she's unable to communicate… and he sat there and talked for about 10 minutes," Mitch said.

That was two years ago, but it didn't end there. It became a routine.

"In-season, starting in training camp, when I say every single week, it is quite literally every single week. He would come find us when we were out on our walks and make sure to talk to Hannah for 10 to 15 minutes," Mitch said.

Usually after a Wednesday or Thursday practice, Mitch and Hannah would wait off to the side. Bisaccia would make his way over.

"We'd wait way off to the side and he came over and sat there and talked to Hannah like he has known her his entire life," Mitch said.

"When they would have bad weeks with special teams, he'd say, 'Hannah, I need you to smile for me. It's going to make my week,'" Mitch said.

"When I saw some of the dialogue that was happening last night, I wanted that side to be put out there as well," Mitch said.

